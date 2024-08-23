Fewer people in Ceredigion lost their homes due to 'no-fault' evictions after refusing to follow a Section 21 order last year, new figures show.
However, across England and Wales, the number of repossessions reached the highest level in six years.
Labour aims to ban Section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict tenants with two months' notice without a reason, with its Renters’ Rights Bill.
The Bill will take up the baton from the Conservatives' Renters' (Reform) Bill, which had initially included a ban on so-called 'no-fault' evictions before being rescinded.
But the latest figures from the Ministry of Justice show county court bailiffs made one repossession due to a Section 21 notice being issued in Ceredigion in the year to June – though this was down slightly from three the year before.
These evictions follow a court repossession order being issued after a tenant has refused to leave the property despite being served a Section 21 notice.
Overall, landlords in the area applied for a further six 'accelerated possession orders' after Section 21 notices were ignored.
Some 32,789 of these 'no-fault' eviction claims were submitted to courts across the country in 2023-24.
Meanwhile, repossessions jumped nearly 24 per cent.