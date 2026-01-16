On Thursday, 15 January, mid Wales found out it would host the third and final leg of the tour’s Grand Départ in 2027.
Powys County Council leader Jake Berriman welcomed the news as a historic opportunity to showcase the county.
Cllr Jake Berriman said after the official announcement at Powis Castle: “There is no greater honour in cycling than hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Départ.
“Since it started leaving France in the 1950’s, the Tour de France has started abroad on 26 occasions, visiting Ireland, Italy, Germany and England along the way – but this is the first stage to be held in Wales.
“Powys is well versed in hosting major cycling events having enjoyed several Tour of Britain stage events along with the Women’s Tour.
“All of which generated a significant economic boost for the county, particularly its hospitality sector, and provided a worldwide platform to showcase the county as a holiday destination.”
Next year’s Depart will start at Edinburgh Castle on 2 July, with a second stage between Keswick and Liverpool before the third and final stage starting in Welshpool on July 4, before travelling through the heart of the county to a dramatic finish in Cardiff.
The grand depart will be part of an epic summer for Powys, we will host the Royal Welsh Show, International Six Day enduro, National Eisteddfod and the Grant Depart in the space of a few weeks.
“The summer of 2027 will go down as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide a massive boost to the county’s economic well-being,” he added.
The event will be the biggest free-to-spectate sporting event ever to take place in the UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.