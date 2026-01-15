Gwynedd folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys is back for a new series on S4C, and this time he visits the Basque Country where he is spellbound by its special culture.
Gwilym, from Bethel, Eryri, could not wait to start a new adventure for his latest series, ‘Gwlad y Basg Gwilym Bowen Rhys’ (‘Gwilym Bowen Rhys’s Basque Country’).
The four-part series started on S4C at 8pm on Monday, 5 January, but do not worry if you missed it because it is available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with both Welsh and English subtitles.
In the last series, Gwilym went to Patagonia to meet members of the communities there where the Welsh language can be heard.
Now, he hopes to learn more about the culture of the Basque Country as he starts his journey to learn the Basque language.
As a Welshman who hopes to become an Euskaldun (a Basque speaker), where better for Gwilym to start than to meet one Basque Country resident who has already learned Welsh.
He visits San Memes Stadium, the home of Athletic Bilbao – the Basque Country’s most famous football club. And while he’s charmed by the Basque Country during his journey, Gwilym charms residents with his singing – in both Welsh and Basque.
Commenting on his latest adventure, Gwilym said: “My music has taken me to many parts of the world, but there’s nowhere that has charmed me as much as the land called Euskal Herria, a small corner of northern Spain and southwestern France.
“I came here to sing 10 years ago, and I’ve returned here many times, but I have so much more to learn about its history, its culture, its traditions and its musical scene. And I’ve also started on the journey of learning the language.”
Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Children and Learners Content Commissioner, added: “At the start of a new year, many people will set resolutions for the year ahead and some even choosing to learn a new language.
“Gwilym Bowen Rhys’s journey around the Basque Country is one which will be familiar to a number of people in Wales who fully immerse themselves in Welsh culture as they learn the language.”
Gwilym Bowen Rhys has established himself as a worthy ambassador for the Welsh language and singing, at home in Wales and around the world as well. This was confirmed by his nomination for the Folk Singer of the Year Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and by winning the Best Solo Artist Award at the Welsh Folk Awards.
Originally from the village of Bethel at the foot of Snowdon, Gwilym has been singing in Welsh ever since he can remember.
His first album 'O Groth y Dæaar' was released in 2016 and reached the shortlist for Best Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod.
His fifth album, ‘Aden’, was released in 2025.
Gwilym spent time in Euskal Herria/Basque Country in late November last year, before returning home to perform in Corris, Trawsfynydd, Aberffraw and Nefyn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.