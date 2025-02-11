Stalemate persists on long proposed plans to build an Aldi supermarket in Aberystwyth.
Plans to build the store on the former Kwik Save and Cambrian Garage site along Park Avenue were given the green light by Ceredigion County Council in 2019, but were called in by the Welsh Government, who then rejected it in 2022 over flood concerns.
The site has remained boarded up and called an eyesore for several years.
The Cambrian News approached Aldi to ask if there was any update.
An Aldi spokesperson said: "Aldi do not have a comment to make at this stage but will issue a full press release when there is an update for the local community."
In April last year, Aldi did say that it was committed to opening a store in the town and was working with Natural Resources Wales to address to flood risk matters.
In June 2023, the German supermarket said it was ‘extremely concerned’ by ‘continued roadblocks’ that are “severely hampering efforts” to bring forward its new store at Aberystwyth.
The store, Aldi says, would create 40 jobs in the town.
Speaking in June 2023. Rob Jones, Aldi Real Estate Director, described the planning process as being 'extremely slow', adding: "There has been very little progress, meaning that the potential jobs, investment and regeneration of an eyesore site remains on hold.”
In response to those claims last year, Natural Resources Wales said it had been waiting on information from the supermarket, which it had received in June 2023 and would then conduct a review of a flood model.
Welsh Government Climate Change Minister, Julie James, blocked the scheme over flooding fears in March 2022, saying at the time: “The decision (to refuse planning permission) would prevent development being undertaken on a site at risk of flooding, where it has not been demonstrated the potential consequences of a flood event could be adequately managed.
“If the application was approved, the benefits in terms of supporting the objective of responding to the climate emergency may not be secured.”
Aldi has been working with Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, who told the Cambrian News in 2023: “This is a brownfield site with pre-existing planning for development and I’m really disappointed that there are so many hurdles in the way by NRW for this development.
“The site is currently an unproductive eyesore for Aberystwyth and new development and jobs are needed in our town.”