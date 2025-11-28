Natural Resources Wales is seeking partners to take over the running of Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin visitor centres, but they are unlikely to open before next summer.
Both visitor centres along with Ynyslas were closed in March as NRW looked to cut costs, despite large and vocal protests from local communities
Although the surrounding trails have been open, the popular centres have remained closed throughout the summer with temporary toilets and food stands taking their place.
NRW has launched what it calls a ‘marketing exercise’ to find the right partners to take over the Ponterwyd and Ganllwyd sites, with Ynyslas already reopened and currently being run by volunteers from the Borth Community Hub.
Head of Sustainable Commercial Development Neil Stoddart explained: “This is a unique opportunity to build on the success of two of Wales’ most beautiful and exciting outdoor destinations.
“We have designed a process to give a range of prospective interested parties, from community groups, small enterprises and start-ups, right through to commercial businesses, the chance, the time, and the right support, to make a bid.
“The aim is to find long-term, sustainable partners who can enhance the sites for the benefit of local communities, local businesses and visitors, whilst protecting nature.”
NRW added: “The marketing exercise will run until Summer 2026 to allow a competitive dialogue from a range of potential bidders and is being delivered in partnership with Newmark, a commercial real estate advisor.”
Neil said: “We know these sites are special to a lot of people and we thank all those who have worked with us so far.
“We are committed to being transparent and open as we look to appoint the right partners to work with us.
“In the interim, we want to stress that the sites are still very much open for people to enjoy throughout the year.”
No timescale has been placed on potential reopening of the sites, with NRW’s website saying: “Whilst the marketing exercise launches in November it is likely to take several months before final submissions are made, in the Summer of 2026.
“The timescale that follows for appointment of a final partner can vary according to the number and range of bids made, as well as agreeing final terms and health and safety checks.”
The plans to close the sites were met with large protests and two community groups have stated their intention to take over the centres, Caru Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd and the charity behind Aberystwyth’s Y Consti Cliff Railway in Ponterwyd.
Politicians also lambasted the move to close the sites, which were before their closure listed as being in the top 10 per cent of attractions globally.
The decision to cease catering and retail operations at the sites was made by NRW chiefs to plug a £13 million budget gap, but the Welsh Government funded body was criticised by MSs for not setting out a clear timetable for the reopening of centres.
