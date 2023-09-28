CEREDIGION County Council has said there is “no plan” to demolish an unsafe and cordoned off jetty on Aberystwyth seafront, as town councillors call for funding to repair it to be made available.
Work to repair the “dangerous” jetty has been deemed too expensive by the county council, with the structure being cordoned off for the last two years.
Ceredigion County Council has said the quotes to repair the jetty were beyond its limited resources – and it has fixed the fencing, which was previously collapsing and allowing entry to the public.
The jetty, however, remains accessible from the beach.
At a meeting this month Aberystwyth Town Council agreed to write to the county council “expressing concerns regarding the proposed demolition of the jetty, and urging Ceredigion to repair and maintain the jetty, whilst also offering support in seeking funding.”
But a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson told the Cambrian News that a demolition of the structure is not proposed.
“There are no current plans to demolish the jetty,” the spokesperson said.
“However, estimates for repairing the jetty are high and without boat operators coming forward to use it, the council cannot justify spending limited budgets on it at the current time.”
Talks and attempts to source funding to repair the jetty have been going on for at last five years, with hopes in 2018 that it could be renovated with grant cash from the Coastal Communities Fund to be used by boat operators to provide pleasure trips around the bay.
That plan never came to fruition after an operator could not been found, with the funding lapsing.
The jetty in its current form has been decommissioned for boat trips for around a decade after it became badly damaged by marine worms, but remained open for the public to access until last year.
Aberystwyth town councillor for Penparcau Carl Worrall has called for the jetty to be demolished if it is not going to be renovated, saying that “kids and young adults will still climb onto the jetty, even if it is fenced off from the prom”, and that “it’s an accident waiting to happen.”