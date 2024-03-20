Powys County Council’s housing stock is not going to be sold off, a senior councillor has stressed.
At a scrutiny committee meeting on Monday, 18 March, councillors were given an update on how the council intends to maintain its portfolio of housing.
The report showed that 3,473 of the 5,512 council houses were built in the 1960s and 1970, with half of them “more than 60 years old.”
Cllr Adrian Jones said: “A lot of houses are ‘60s and ‘70s, if you’re in business you might think there is a case to put forward to sell all of those to a housing association or tenants.
“Use the money to build brand spanking new energy efficient homes.
“It sounds simple, you’d have more houses in Powys, not in our hands possibly but the point is to have more.”
He asked whether the idea could be considered.
Housing portfolio holder Cllr Matthew Dorrance said: “We’ve had this question put to us a number of times during this council term.
“We don’t have any plans at all to sell our social housing stock – it’s important to give our tenants the assurance that there are absolutely no plans under this administration to sell our council homes.”