While the sentencing of serial killer neonatal nurse Lucy Letby continues, a Welsh Conservative MS is calling for answers from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Government.
Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was found guilty on Friday of seven counts of murder, in some cases reported to involve families from North Wales.
The 33-year-old has also been found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder.
Sentencing is taking place now at Manchester Crown Court.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for North Wales, Darren Millar MS, has called for a statement and assurances from the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in the wake of the Letby’s trial.
He said: “This is a devastating and shocking case which is causing a great deal of alarm in North Wales.
“Maternity services at the Countess of Chester Hospital have been used by many mothers from North East Wales over many years. So, it is vital that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board makes a statement about when it was alerted to concerns about baby deaths at the Countess of Chester and whether pregnant women from North Wales continued to be referred to the hospital after that date.
“The people of North Wales need these assurances from the Health Board and the Welsh Government's Health Minister, given that the NHS in North Wales was in special measures at the time that concerns were raised."
He added: "We also need to know what action is being taken to ensure that there is full disclosure of such concerns in the future when cross border healthcare arrangements are in place between one NHS body and another to ensure that patients are protected from unsure risk of harm.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all the families devastated by these dreadful crimes. It is important that families get the answers that they need, and we welcome the independent inquiry announced by the government in England. Health boards will be responsible for providing ongoing support to families and staff involved.”
Interim Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Carol Shillabeer said: “The experiences of the families subject to the crimes of Lucy Letby are truly harrowing and our hearts go out to them. Like colleagues across the NHS, we are shocked at what has happened.
“We welcome the inquiry and look to play our full part in the NHS-wide learning that will follow.”
Following Friday’s guilty verdict, Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans, said: “Today is not a time for celebration. There are no winners in this case.
“Our focus right now is very much on the families of the babies. The compassion and strength shown by the parents – and wider family members – has been overwhelming.
“Today is all about them – and we must not lose sight of that. I cannot begin to imagine how the families in this case feel today. We will all take some time to reflect on today's verdict both the guilty and the not guilty verdicts.
“I would like to say thank you to the families for putting their trust in us and I hope that this process has provided them with some of the answers they have been waiting for. We will continue to work closely with each of the families in the days and weeks ahead in order to ensure they have the support they all require in light of everything they have experienced.
“My thoughts – and those of the whole prosecution team – remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”
Letby, who qualified in September 2011 after graduating from university, used a variety of methods to target the victims – injecting the babies with air and poisoning them with insulin as well as overfeeding them with milk.
In court the prosecution had claimed that Letby was a competent nurse who knew exactly what she was doing when she deliberately harmed the babies in her care.
The defence argued that there was no evidence to suggest Letby had inflicted harm on any baby citing ‘sub-optimal care’ by the hospital, issues with poor hygiene and a campaign of conspiracy against the defendant by a number of senior doctors as reasons for the deaths and non-fatal collapses.
After 10 months and 110 hours of deliberating the jury dismissed Letby’s version of events and agreed that she was responsible.