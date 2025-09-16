The PCC has been a longstanding supporter of the law, which seeks to overcome a number of criticisms of the original Hillsborough investigation, placing a legal duty of candour on public officials and authorities to prevent coverups such as those seen in Hillsborough, as well as the Post Office Horizon and infected blood scandals. Bereaved families will also have publicly funded legal representation at inquests, making sure both sides are on a fair and equal footing. There will also be a new offence for misleading the public.