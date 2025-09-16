Bangor’s once bustling Denis Ferranti aerospace parts site could soon incorporate a sports venue, if plans are agreed.
The company on Caernarfon Road started in 1951, employing around 1,000 people, at its height, in engineering and manufacturing. It closed in 2022.
In December, 2024, it was reported the freehold site had been bought by the Bearmont Group, owners of Bangor’s Menai Centre shopping park, with the The Denis Ferranti Group retaining a presence in the estate through a part-sale and leaseback agreement occupying a quarter of the complex.
A Gwynedd Council planning application has been submitted regarding Denis Ferranti Meters Ltd, for change of use of an existing industrial unit to an indoor padel sports centre “and associated work”.
The application, by the Social Sports Society through the agents JMS Planning & Development Ltd, concerns Unit F of the site.
It notes plans for the wider estate include “significant improvements” to existing units, upgraded facilities, and a redesign that will “provide businesses with flexible options tailored to their needs”.
The Social Sports Society says it aims “to bring people from different backgrounds together through social activities to support mental and physical health and happiness”.
It occupies under-utilised urban spaces to “activate the local communities to play, socialise and benefit from affordable physical activities”.
The proposal would provide “an engaging and exciting meanwhile use for the local community and wider area with the introduction of a padel sports centre”.
The plans include eight padel courts, two pickleball courts, a reception/WC area, cabins, warm up zone and cycle parking. Existing parking areas within the site will also be used,
The proposed hours of opening are 5pm-11pm.
A social impact statement noted that free play will be made available for those without access to facilities, as well as coaching courses for at-risk youth and partnerships with schools to provide free padel facilities.
