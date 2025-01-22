To help ease financial pressure on people in North Wales, the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner will ask for approval for a lower-than-anticipated increase in the policing precept of 43p per week (£22.50 annually) for a Band D property for the financial year 2025-26.
Andy Dunbobbin will make the proposal to the Police and Crime Panel on 27 January. If agreed, it will become effective from April.
A survey in North Wales in 2024 asked people their thoughts on an increase to the precept. It received over 1,500 responses, showing the depth of interest in the issue. Three options for an increase in the precept were included in the survey – £19 per year, £23 per year or £26.50 per year. The largest number of people taking part opted for an increase of £26.50 and so the PCC’s recommended figure of £22.50 is significantly below the amount chosen by many in the survey. It is hoped this lower figure will help residents faced with cost-of-living pressures.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “Striking a fair balance between ensuring our valued police officers and staff are adequately resourced, and local residents’ financial resources are thoroughly considered, is a responsibility I take seriously. I am therefore pleased that we have been able to put forward a proposal that is at the lower end of options that we put before the public in our recent survey.
“I know how difficult times still are for many people and that large numbers are struggling financially. This is something I know Welsh and UK Governments are also conscious of. I hope that working together, we can ensure the police are well resourced and locals really feel this co-operative approach to crime fighting in their communities. But if people are struggling to pay their council tax, help may be available.