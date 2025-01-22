A survey in North Wales in 2024 asked people their thoughts on an increase to the precept. It received over 1,500 responses, showing the depth of interest in the issue. Three options for an increase in the precept were included in the survey – £19 per year, £23 per year or £26.50 per year. The largest number of people taking part opted for an increase of £26.50 and so the PCC’s recommended figure of £22.50 is significantly below the amount chosen by many in the survey. It is hoped this lower figure will help residents faced with cost-of-living pressures.