Hywel Dda Health Board and Gwynedd Council’s Gwenno Angharad Williams have been honoured at the Careers Wales Valued Partner Awards 2025.
Careers Wales announced the winners of its Valued Partner Awards 2025 at a ceremony in Cardiff on 15 January.
Hywel Dda won the Outstanding Achievement Award, and Gwenno won the Outstanding Personal Contribution award for their contribution to supporting learners and connecting classroom learning to careers.
Gwenno has played a key part promoting careers in the social care sector and delivered many interactive workshops for pupils.
The awards celebrate those that have gone above and beyond to inspire and support pupils across Wales over the last year. They are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise the vital role employers play in empowering young people with careers and work-related experiences.
The winners were revealed live by event host Sian Lloyd at The Neuadd, within the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.
Gwenno, marketing and development officer for careers in social care at Gwynedd Council, said: “A small but very important part of my day to day role is my work with Careers Wales.
“Receiving this award was very unexpected but very welcomed, everyone has been so kind since hearing about my success.
“I love going around schools and helping young people, there’s so much support out there to empower individuals to make decisions.
“Giving young people time and being able to help them along their journey really means the world.”
Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said: “Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s awards, and to everyone who was shortlisted. These businesses have delivered exceptional work-related experiences, helping young people across Wales to build skills, knowledge, and confidence for their futures.
“It’s a pleasure to recognise and thank them for their commitment, and we look forward to continuing this important work together.”