DC Roheryn Evans, Cyber Crime Team, North Wales Police, added: “Social media is a great way to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, be part of local community groups and follow subject matters that interest us. Posts can be shared from all sorts of sources making all sorts of claims regarding crime, current affairs, politics and other issues many people feel strongly about, and many of these claims may not be accurate. Clickbait is another thing to be wary of. Don’t be fooled by a sensational title or spectacular picture. Just remember, somebody might be making money off each of your clicks, or sharing information for some other purpose, so they will often try to make their posts as enticing as possible. It’s important to always think critically and consider the source of the information you read and to ‘Think Before You Share’!