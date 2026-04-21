North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has relaunched his Innovate to Grow fund – an ambitious £100,000 scheme designed to support new, community‑driven initiatives to prevent and reduce crime.
The fund, originally created in 2022, invites organisations to put forward fresh, innovative ideas that align with the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan and his Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) approach.
For 2026 to 2027, grants of up to £5,000 will be available for single‑county projects, while initiatives operating across two or more counties may apply for up to £10,000. Funding is available for up to one year.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I am delighted to relaunch the Innovate to Grow fund. We’re changing the process to make it simpler than ever to submit, with three application phases across the year.
“Our communities know better than anyone what the challenges are in their local area – and they also have the creativity and commitment to help solve them. Innovate to Grow funding is designed to back those ideas, support partnership working, and help build safer, stronger neighbourhoods across north Wales.”
Eligible projects must demonstrate clear alignment with at least one priority from the commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.
Applications from for‑profit organisations, individuals, prisons, NHS bodies, or initiatives requiring capital purchases (e.g., buildings, vehicles, CCTV, lighting) will not be eligible.
Applications will be invited during three phases, with phase one open until 7 May.
Phase two runs from 1 September- 8 October, and phase three from 4 January-10 February 2027.
Applicants will be informed of the outcome within seven working days of the panel meeting. Decision Notices and rationales will be published on the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) website.
Further information on how to apply for Innovate to Grow can be found on the OPCC website: https://shorturl.at/m7vVy
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