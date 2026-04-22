A Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Ysbyty Gwynedd has successfully completed his 100th ankle replacement procedure.
Mr Haroon Mumtaz is the only surgeon providing total ankle replacement surgery for patients in north Wales.
This achievement places Mr Mumtaz among the top 10 surgeons in the UK by volume for this procedure.
Mr Mumtaz’s 100th patient was 77-year-old David Finch from Llanfairfechan.
Two separate motorcycle accidents left him with increasing pain in his left ankle. He learned about ankle replacement through a conversation with another patient and decided to speak to his GP.
Before proceeding, he was advised to undergo a knee replacement last September to ensure the best possible outcome and alignment for his ankle surgery.
Mr Finch said: “I didn’t even realise ankle replacement was an option until I spoke to someone who’d had it done. Over time, the pain in my ankle just got worse and worse. I couldn’t walk very far and even lifting things in my workshop became difficult.
“The care I’ve had at Ysbyty Gwynedd has been fantastic – everyone has been so friendly, professional and knowledgeable. I couldn’t believe the standard of care.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to walking properly again – hopefully building back up to five or even 10 miles.”
Mr Mumtaz said he is “proud to be able to offer this procedure to patients here in north Wales”.
“For many people living with severe ankle arthritis, pain can be debilitating and significantly impact their quality of life. Total ankle replacement can be transformative, relieving pain while preserving movement in the joint.
“It’s particularly rewarding to see patients like Mr Finch regain their independence and return to activities they enjoy. This work would not be possible without the support of the wider orthopaedic team, theatre staff, nursing and physio colleagues who all play a vital role in patient outcomes.”
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