North Wales Police (NWP) have defended themselves against news articles published in other publications on 5 February suggesting they refused to return a victim’s mobile phone due to GDPR.
Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “It is standard practice for police to retain evidential exhibits until the conclusion of a trial, should they be required in court.
"North Wales Police had been in communication with the victim throughout this process, applying to the court for compensation for the victim due to the irretrievable nature of the data and pictures lost from the device due to the offender accessing it.
"I congratulate the investigation team for their diligent work bringing this criminal to justice, and acknowledge the strong sentence given by the judge in this case."