A record number of firearm and shotgun licences were revoked in North Wales last year.
Across England and Wales, more licences were removed last year than ever, which campaign group Action on Armed Violence said "can only be good".
The Gun Control Network want the Government to increase licence fees so police can conduct more thorough checks.
Home Office figures show 92 shotgun certificates were revoked by North Wales Police in the year to March – up from 53 the year before, and the highest figure since comparable records began in 2008-09.
Figures also show 38 firearm licences were revoked over the same period – up from 16 in 2022-23, and also the highest figure since 2008-09.
Police can revoke firearms licences if they believe someone cannot be trusted, are a danger to the public, or no longer have a good reason to hold it.
Nationally, 1,559 shotgun certificates were revoked across England and Wales – a 34% increase on 2022-23; the highest figure since 2008-09.
Meanwhile, firearm revocations also reached record levels, rising by 21% to 507.
Action on Armed Violence executive director Dr Iain Overton said gun control has repeatedly reduced death tolls globally, adding: "The recent revocation of these shotgun and other licenses may have complex and individual reasons, such as concern for suicidal intention amongst economically-hit farmers, but in so doing they further reduce the likelihood of guns being used to murder or self-harm. This can only be good.”
A Gun Control Network spokesperson said there have been six shootings in Great Britain where three or more people have died in the last 14 years, five of which were committed by licensed gun owners, adding: "Clearly our firearms licensing process is broken, and many bereaved and traumatised families are suffering the consequences.
"The licence fees need to increase dramatically so police have more funding to conduct more thorough checks."
Data also shows 9,382 shotgun and 2,801 firearm certificates were active in North Wales at the end of March, the equivalent of 3,972 and 1,533 per 100,000 people respectively.
The British Association for Shooting and Conservation said police are "depriving perfectly safe people of their certificates and leaving it to the court to make the final decision".
Director of firearms Bill Harriman questioned the consistency of police forces' administration of licences following the pandemic, adding barriers for a "safe and responsible person" to get involved are "becoming increasingly insurmountable".