A LIGHT show in the night sky above the Ystwyth Valley has been caught on camera.
Kris and Les Fry caught these photographs of the Northern Lights above Llanfihangel y Creuddyn late on Thursday night.
After a strong geomagnetic storm on the Sun, Aurora Borealis were visible across most of Wales late last night, in areas with a break in the cloud.
Astronomers, Kris and Les Fry, who live near Trawscoed, spotted the Aurora alert and decided to head up to hills overlooking Llanfihangel y Creuddyn at around 11.30pm last night.
Kris said: “We saw that there was a gap in the cloud so decided to get out to have a look.
“So we drove up to the top hill above Llanfihangel Y Creuddyn where we get a good view of the northern horizon.
“We could see light pillars reaching upto to Cassiopeia with our naked eyes and the camera picked up the red, green, and purple colours.”
Kris and Les Fry are members of Newtown Astronomy Society and are encouraging any other would-be stargazers to join.