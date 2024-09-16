The northern lights may be visible across parts of Wales this evening, according to the Met Office.
Stargazers have been treated to a number of displays this year and with clear skies forecast tonight, there is a chance of catching a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis again on Monday night.
The Met Office says: "Auroral activity may increase on early Monday depending on the arrival time of a coronal mass ejection that left the Sun on Saturday.
"It is most likely to arrive and enhance the aurora after daylight hours on Monday, but there is a still a chance of an earlier arrival during the night that could give visible aurora with the naked eye across Scotland, Northern Ireland as well as parts of England and Wales, mainly in the north.
"Auroral activity is expected to peak on Monday following the forecast arrival of the previously mentioned coronal mass ejection.
"However, for the UK this period is expected to coincide with daylight hours. "Lingering effects are still likely to persist into Monday night and early Tuesday morning though, meaning that aurora is likely to be visible where skies are clear from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as parts of England and Wales, mainly in the north.
"Subsequent nights currently do not indicate a high likelihood of significantly enhanced aurora."