Club Yoko in Aberystwyth is to go under the hammer.
The nightclub at 2 Pier Street, that has gone by several names over the years including Porky's, K2, Yoko's and Why Not, is up for auction with a starting price of £325,000.
The listing on Auction House Wales says: "An opportunity to purchase a popular town centre nightclub, positioned within this large university town.
"The property is being sold as a commercial investment, we are advised that a term of 15 years is present on the lease from the 9th October 2023 at £70,000 per annum, however, we are informed by the client that only £67,600 is being received.
"We are also advised that the total floor area measures approximately 4098 sq ft/ 380 sq m.
"The club is positioned right in the heart of this coastal town centre, close to local bars, eateries and a number of retail outlets. The town is home to the University, along with The National Library of Wales, and has a train station and bus service.
The site will include the external seating area that used to house SY23 described as a large covered seating area with heaters.
The lot also includes the entrance, toilets, cellar, utility area, kitchen area with stainless steel fixtures, prep area (former cocktail bar), dance floor, DJ booth, large store containing removable staging, main bar, seating areas, glass wash area, managers office and inner hallway with double doors leading out to delivery/service/fire escape area.
Bidding opens on 8 September at midday and will run until 10 September.
