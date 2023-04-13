THERE will be no street parties to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in Ceredigion, after the council confirmed it did not receive a single application.
King Charles’ coronation will take place on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey, with an additional bank holiday being created on Monday, 8 May across the UK.
In the run-up to the Coronation weekend, communities from across the country were invited to apply to their local county council for road closures, free of charge, to allow them to hold communal street parties over the weekend.
During the long weekend, people were being invited to organise their own street parties and host a 'Coronation Big Lunch' to ‘bring neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun’.
When asked by the Cambrian News whether any application had been made in Ceredigion, a council spokesperson said: “Ceredigion County Council did not receive any applications from within the county for street parties to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.”
According to the organisers of the Big Lunch, a picnic will be held however in Aberporth’s Lower Welfare Park on 7 May between 1-3pm