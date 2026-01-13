Dolgellau Music Club’s first concert of the year is a piano recital at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on 16 January (7.30pm).
London-based pianist John Paul Ekins, a graduate of the Guildhall where he studied under Charles Owen, has won many prizes and scholarships, and given concerto performances at venues including the Royal Albert Hall.
During the pandemic he presented 'Cats, Chats & 88 Keys' from home, raising over £5,000 for the NHS.
For Dolgellau he has chosen a special group of three great works – the last major compositions of Mozart (his Sonata in D, K.576); Brahms (4 Piano Pieces, Op.119); and Schubert's majestic Sonata in B flat, D.960. This promises to be a wonderful musical opening for the 2026 part of the season.
