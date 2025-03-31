The closure of visitor centres in Gwynedd and Ceredigion was “totally avoidable”, says Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) closed retail and catering services at Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau and Ceredigion’s Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas on Monday (31 March), despite efforts from campaigners to take over their running.
Mr ap Gwynfor said the closures were “totally avoidable”, showing NRW was never serious about engaging with local communities.
Mr ap Gwynfor has repeatedly called on the Welsh Government to provide the necessary £1.2 million to NRW to maintain all their centres for this year to give time for those willing to take over the sites to put together business plans.
But the centres at all three sites will now be closed for the foreseeable.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It truly saddens me that we have reached this point. Not only for the staff who gave years of service at these centres, but also for the future of the brand which will undoubtedly lose its value.
“The closure of Coed y Brenin, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas visitor centres was totally avoidable, had those wielding the axe been willing from the outset to work proactively with local community groups.
“It was made clear to NRW and Welsh Government from the start that there were interested parties ready and willing to step in and take over the running of the centres. I repeated this time and again to both NRW and Welsh Government, as did other colleagues. Their failure to even countenance the concept of the centres being run for the community, by the community betrayed a staggering lack of foresight. Truth be told, both NRW and Welsh Government were never interested in engaging with local community groups. They had made their decision and were sticking by it.
“Had the government kept its word and adopted legislation giving a community the right to buy, this wouldn’t have happened. Local organisations could have made that application to buy.
Unfortunately, Labour didn't keep to its manifesto pledges, and we are in a position where the community was ostracised from the decision-making process.
“The people of Coed y Brenin and that area have made Coed y Brenin what it is, and it should remain in local ownership.
“The closure of this fantastic resource is being rushed through without meaningful consultation and scrutiny, and with little regard to the impact on the local and visitor economies.
“Coed y Brenin is a fantastic brand which requires real investment and development, driven by those with the expertise and knowledge to harness the site’s potential. NRW and Welsh Government should have worked openly and creatively with local communities to ensure valued resources such as Coed y Brenin continue to serve local people and the Meirionnydd visitor economy alike. Instead, they have facilitated its closure, disregarding pragmatic, community driven solutions to keep the centre open and allow the community to bring forward a viable business plan to take over the running of the whole site.”