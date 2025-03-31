“It was made clear to NRW and Welsh Government from the start that there were interested parties ready and willing to step in and take over the running of the centres. I repeated this time and again to both NRW and Welsh Government, as did other colleagues. Their failure to even countenance the concept of the centres being run for the community, by the community betrayed a staggering lack of foresight. Truth be told, both NRW and Welsh Government were never interested in engaging with local community groups. They had made their decision and were sticking by it.