Nursery gets supermarket community cash for bird watching equipment

The children of the nursery collect their cheque ( Cambrian News )

A nursery in Bryncrug has collected £150 from the Co-op.

Last Tuesday, 12 April, Meithrinfa Deryn Bach nursery collected the cash from the supermarket’s community fund.

The nursery, which looks after children aged 3 months to 12 years, had a tough time during the pandemic, so it is more important than ever to find help, apply for grants and get funding.

Stephanie Brazier, team leader at the Co-op in Tywyn, approached the nursery after seeing their post on social media asking for bird watching items. Stephanie thought the Co-op’s community donation would help them with this, and approached nursery manager, Laura Griffiths, to start the application process.

“The children recently developed an interest in bird watching from their outdoor classroom and at Ynysmaengwyn, so the money will go towards binoculars, books, bird seed, etc., to help them to develop this interest further,” said Stephanie.

“This will not only support the children’s development, but also their wellbeing, as being outdoors in nature is so important for their mental health.

“The children can’t wait to receive their new items.”