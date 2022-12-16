Nurses are set to go on strike again tomorrow (Tuesday) in a bid to get better pay and conditions.
Last Thursday saw nurses out on picket lines across the country for the very first time. Tomorrow they will strike again.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, joined nurses on the picket line outside Ysbyty Gwynedd last week.
Mr ap Gwynfor - who has long called on the Welsh government to properly engage with nurses’ concerns - renewed his call on the Health Minister to improve the pay offer and listen to overwhelming concerns about patient safety and scant resources.
He said: “No nurse wants to go on strike. It is a last resort and a sign of sheer desperation when all other avenues of mediation have failed.
“Having spent time talking to nurses on the picket line it is clear that they don’t want to strike but their hands have been forced by a government unwilling to listen and a health minister reluctant to engage despite having the tax varying powers to help fund the pay increase.’
“The pressures faced by nurses are immense. This dispute isn’t just about a below inflation pay offer.
“Above all else it’s about patient safety and how a lack of resources - widespread retention issues and rock bottom moral is compromising the safe provision of care. It is simply unsustainable.
Nurses will have thought long and hard before voting to strike as this will inevitably impact waiting lists and timely access to healthcare. But they have been left with no option.
“Strikes have of course been averted in Scotland because the SNP government has engaged with the Unions in good faith, reaching a compromise that was acceptable to all.
“We need that good faith shown by this Labour government in Wales.
“I support the RCN and their members in Dwyfor Meirionnydd as they fight for the recognition they deserve and call again on the health minister to properly engage with nurses - come back to the table with an improved offer and commit the government to help make working conditions infinitely better for our hard-working NHS staff.”
Eluned Morgan said: “We believe all public sector workers should be fairly rewarded for the important work they do.
“The strikes which begin today will inevitably have a significant impact on NHS services. But we recognise the strength of feeling among staff, which the difficult decision to vote for industrial action reflects.
“While we were unable to avert this week’s industrial action, all partners have agreed to keep talking and continue to work together. We will work continue to bring together trade unions, employers and government to deliver the best possible outcomes for workers within the funding we have available.”