North Wales Fire and Rescue Service will hold charity car wash events in Gwynedd to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
Bangor Fire Station will host their charity car wash on Saturday, 28 June, from 2pm-4 pm.
Bala Fire Station will host their event on Saturday, 5 July, from 10am-2pm.
“Please share and come along to support!” a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The Fire Fighters Charity help members of the fire service to keep fit and well so they can keep doing the job they love, whether adapting to an injury, condition or illness, feeling the weight of the job, transitioning to retirement, or struggling with other personal challenges, the charity is there to help.
