OBE for Aberystwyth professor

AN ABERYSTWYTH professor has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Professor Glyn Hewinson has been awarded the OBE for services to animal health.

Prof Glyn Hewinson, who has worked on bovine tuberculosis for nearly 30 years, and heads the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB study in Aberystwyth.

The Jubilee Birthday Honours List has been announced this evening, with other recipients including Wales football star Gareth Bale who is awarded an MBE for services to football and charity, singer Bonnie Tyler (Gaynor Sullivan) who is awarded an MBE for services to music, poet Dr Gwyneth Lewis who receives a MBE, weather presenter Derek Brockway who receives an BEM and singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans who also receives a BEM.

Gareth Bale has reeived an MBE ( Colin Ewart )

Others receiving awards include former S4C Chief Executive Owen Evans who has a CBE for services to broadcasting in Wales and the Welsh language, Professor Uzo Iwobi who receives a CBE for services to racial equality, Managing Director of Deeside-based Iceland Foods Richard Walker who has an OBE for services to business and the environment and 80-year-old Patricia Anne Husselbee from Newport who has a BEM for her 64 years of service to the Royal British Legion.

Expressing his heartfelt thanks for the inspiring achievements of all the recipients, Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, congratulated all those being recognised with an award.

He said: “In this special Jubilee year, I am once again inspired by the stories of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

“As well as honouring people who have excelled in sport and the arts, these awards celebrate individuals who selflessly give back to those around them, both through their work and personal lives. It is heart-warming to see the hugely diverse range of recipients from right across Wales recognised for their commitment to charity, education, community work and health.

“I congratulate each person honoured and thank them for their invaluable contribution.”