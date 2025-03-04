Objections have been raised against an application to set up a new film and music venue for young people in Machynlleth.
On Wednesday, 5 March, Powys County Council’s Licensing committee will meet to decide an application made by William Tremlett the director of Stiwdio Dyfi, for Unit Two, Bank Lane.
The venue also goes by the name of “Sploj Machynlleth,” and Mr Tremlett wants to see the building used as a “community focused hub” for young adults aged 18 to 29 years old.
The venue is planned to hold a “wide range of social, cultural and creative activities” which include workshops, film screening and live music.
But some people are unhappy with the proposal.
County councillor for Machynlleth, Plaid Cymru’s Cllr Alwyn Evans said: “Many residents in the area have approached me with their worries regarding the application.
“Main worries are that people live in and around the area of the venue and this could have a significant impact selling property in this area.
“There is also a residential care home, Cartref Dyfi within a short distance to the building, which isn’t fair for the residents who live there.”
Several other objectors have written letters to the council on the application.
One said: “The music no doubt will be excessively loud and intrusive, and it will be never ending as it will be seven days a week.
“I am concerned at the level of disruption this would cause my mental wellbeing.”
Other objectors also point out the nearby residential care home and that Machynlleth “does not need” more venues that sell alcohol.
In his application Mr Tremlett has said: “Alcohol sale is not central to the venue’s purpose and is not intended to function as a bar or pub.
“Instead, alcohol will only be served on specific occasions when it complements the event or activity being hosted.”
“The venue will also prioritise the prevention of public nuisance.
“Noise levels particularly during music events will be carefully managed, patrons will be encouraged to exit the venue quietly and staff will oversee orderly dispersal at closing times.”
If approved the venue would be allowed to: sell alcohol from 6pm to 10pm daily, live music could take place from Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 10.30pm, recorded music could be plated Monday to Saturday from 10am to 10.30pm and film screening could take place daily from 10am to 10pm.