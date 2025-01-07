A call to remove restrictions at a Ceredigion hotel to allow food and drink and amplified music outdoors late at night has seen 15 objections, including a neighbouring centre that has been providing accommodation for vulnerable people for decades.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Will and Heather Thomas are seeking to vary conditions of a previously-granted scheme for the extension and renovation to Ty-Glyn Aeron Hotel, Ciliau Aeron, near Lampeter.
The 2024-approved application included conditions restricting late night outdoors amplified music and the consuming of food and drink outdoors late at night, which the applicants are now seeking to remove.
Their application says: “Evidence provides that no complaints have been reported as far back as 2012, likewise, similar comparable venues across Ceredigion do not have these restrictions, therefore this variation provides equality in the industry.”
However, 15 objections to the proposed amendments have been received by Ceredigion planners, including the Ty Glyn Davis Trust, which provides “At-Cost residential accommodation for disabled and otherwise disadvantaged people”.
In addition to a formal objection to the council, the trust has raised its concerns on social media, saying: “The principal appeal of our accommodation is the peace and tranquillity of its beautiful surroundings in which our service users can recuperate.
“A change in the current restrictions would have a detrimental effect on the private family groups, registered charities and organisations that rely on our centre for respite. There would also be unwanted disruption and noise pollution for our guests. Such events are also catalysts for drunken anti-social behaviour.
“The centre has been providing care for the vulnerable and catering to the various special needs of service users from Ceredigion and beyond for over 30 years.”
The application will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.