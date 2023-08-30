North Wales is now home to the UK’s latest long-distance off-road cycling route created by charity Cycling UK: Traws Eryri (Trans Snowdonia).
It weaves its way for 122 miles (196km) through the wilds of Wales, as it heads through parts of Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri (formerly Snowdonia National Park), as it takes in the Mawddach estuary, the forests of Coed y Brenin and Gwydir, and remnants of North Wales’ slate mining heritage.
With 4,424m of ascent – more than four times the height of Yr Wyddfa (Mt Snowdon, 1,065m) from sea level – it is a route for the adventurous. The charity estimates it will take four to five days to ride for competent riders on special off-road bikes like mountain or gravel bikes.
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive, said: “North Wales is arguably the adventure capital of Britain and has some fantastic mountain biking trail centres. With Traws Eryri, we wanted to inspire people to venture beyond the forest and explore more of the National Park in a sustainable, active way.
“Working with Natural Resources Wales, Cycling UK has created a route that we’re sure will soon be on the bucket list for local, national and international visitors.”
The route’s creation was funded by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), and put together by the cycling charity over three years. Over this period, Cycling UK engaged with local communities and off-road riders to get their views on the best possible route, and negotiated with landowners to agree new cycling access on suitable sections of trail to link the route together.
For more, visit cyclinguk.org/traws-eryri