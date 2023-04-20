An investigation has been launched following a fire at a warehouse in Porthmadog.
Officers from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have returned to the scene of the fire, which is believed to have taken place at Dawson’s warehouse on the Penamser estate yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 19 April), "to reinspect and determine the cause of the fire".
The blaze is believed to have started shortly before 3pm yesterday. Fire crews and the police attended the scene. North Wales Police cordoned off the area and assisted with the flow of traffic around the site, and people were asked to avoid the area as the fire brigade tackled the blaze.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said today (Thursday): “We were called to a fire at a unit at Penamser industrial estate, Porthmadog at 2.43pm yesterday afternoon.
“At the height of the incident, crews from Caernarfon, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Abersoch, Porthmadog, Rhyl, Bala and Llandudno and the aerial ladder platform from Bangor were in attendance tackling the fire.
“The final appliance left the scene at 8.54pm.”
Officers went back to the site on Thursday “to reinspect and confirm the cause of the fire”, the spokesperson added.