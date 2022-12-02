Mr Walters said: “It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity, once again, to celebrate the fact that St. David’s College, Lampeter, was the birthplace of Rugby Football in Wales. It is also most appropriate that these celebrations focus on the match played between Lampeter College and Llandovery College at Caio in 1866. “This event confirms all that went before: that Arthur Pell, an Old Rugbeian, introduced his school’s laws of football to Cambridge University, which was witnessed by the sporting Rowland Williams, who brought the game to Lampeter when he became Vice Principal at the College in 1850, and that the Rugby playing students of St. David’s College had to wait until other educational establishments in Wales took up the game before they could play competitive matches externally. This came when Llandovery College took up a game close enough to the Laws of Rugby Football that Lampeter College were prepared to challenge them to a match in 1866. “The importance of this match played in Caio for convenience, cannot be overstressed, because in 1966 it was officially recognised by the Welsh Rugby Union as the first ever match in Wales to be played by an organised Rugby Football Club.