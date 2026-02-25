The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales warns people are at increased risk of being targeted by criminals exploiting tax changes relating to the Winter Fuel Payment.
Rhian Bowen-Davies said scams and fraud relating to tax arrangements are common, but when new arrangements like these are put in place, there are often significant increases in criminal activity, and criminals often target older people specifically, due their perceived vulnerability.
The commissioner has urged older people to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial information with anyone who contacts them unexpectedly about this.
She said: “Whenever high-profile changes to tax or financial arrangements are made, like those we’re seeing with the new Winter Fuel Payment system, we often see massive spikes in fraud and scams, which are often targeted at older people who are often seen as ‘easy targets’ by criminals.
“Common scams included being contacted by text or email, either with a warning that money is owed or the promise of a rebate, advising individuals to click a link to resolve the matter, which often involves sharing personal or financial information.
“If someone receives something that seems genuine, but are not sure, then they should find a publicly available phone number or email address and contact the organisation in question to double-check.
“Similarly, if you receive something you think is a scam, please report it. You can forward suspected scam texts to 7726 (which spells out SPAM), or forward suspected scam emails to [email protected] so they can be investigated.
“It’s crucial that older people are vigilant and do not share personal details if they are contacted unexpectedly about this or a similar matter.”
Following changes to the Winter Fuel Payment system, older people with incomes of over £35,000 are no longer eligible. The payment is made to everyone, but must be repaid by those above this threshold.
