The North Ceredigion Forum for Older People’s Care has reacted with fury to the news that Tregerddan Residential Care Home in Bow Street is set to close.
The forum says that in recent years, residential care beds have been lost from Bodlondeb, Abermad, and now Tregerddan representing a large loss of places for those in need across North Ceredigion.
Mark Williams, Chair of the forum, and former MP for Ceredigion stated: “We have been warning for some time that this closure was possible, and our warnings have been dismissed as ill-informed or scaremongering, but it was clear for some time that the council was not investing in the infrastructure of the home, and closure was a probability.
“While we are very relieved that the staff will be relocated to Hafan y Waun, the simple fact remains that an excellent residential care home, so ably and generously supported by the Friends of Tregerddan will close at a time when we need more places.
“The demand is there, but the capacity is diminishing.
“When Hafan y Waun faced with closure, we supported its acquisition by the council, but it is not the sole solution to a retreating service.
“We did have a valued network of care homes across Ceredigion, but now cut after cut, is followed by closure after closure. Where is the long term vision and multifaceted response to the needs of old age?
“We need to remind the county council that care packages in the home, if forthcoming, are not always appropriate to the changing needs of the elderly. We urge the council to reconsider this decision in the short consultation period.”
He added : “ Once again, we remind the council that one of the ways a society is judged is by the way it treats the elderly - out of county placements, separated families should not be part of the mix. The jury is out, but increasingly people see how shallow the leadership of the county council, those making these decisions, actually is.”
Plans to close Tregerddan were revealed during budget discussions on 29 February, where a report put before members said that “following the acquisition of Hafan y Waun Care Home, Aberystwyth” a “review of future options for Tregerddan Care Home in Bow Street and the opportunity to transfer the residents to Hafan Y Waun Care home as well as the proposal to consult with staff and residents of Cartref Tregerddan regarding the proposed transfer,” will be undertaken.
“The initial phase of the proposal will be to consult with the residents, families and staff of Cartref Tregerddan,” the report said.
The report added: “By having a large residential care provision providing a range of specialist provision in Aberystwyth, the proposal will ensure that residential care services are sustainable, fit for purpose and able to meet the needs both now and in the future, of the people of Ceredigion.”
The proposal will go out to consultation in readiness for consideration at Cabinet on 19 March.