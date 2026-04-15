A Cardigan councillor will serve as town mayor for a third year following a close vote.
Cllr Olwen Davies is the first councillor for more than 100 years to hold the mayoral role for a third year in a row after winning a closely fought vote between herself and Cllr Clive Davies, 7 to 6, with one abstention.
The minutes from Cardigan Town Council's April meeting state: "Following a tied vote at the March meeting, clarification was sought as to whether the current Mayor, Cllr Olwen Davies, could exercise a casting vote to re-elect herself for a third term.
"Confirmation was received from One Voice Wales prior to the meeting that this would be permissible.
"Cllr Elaine Evans, the current Deputy Mayor, stated that, due to family commitments, she would be unable to undertake the role of Mayor to the standard required.
"Cllr Evans therefore proposed, seconded by Cllr Mark Cole, that the current Mayor, Cllr Olwen Davies, be elected as Mayor of Cardigan Town Council for the 2026–27 municipal year, representing a third term of office.
"An alternative proposal was made by Cllr Richard Jones, seconded by Cllr Catrin Miles, that Cllr Clive Davies be elected as Mayor.
"A vote was taken, resulting in 7 votes in favour of Cllr Olwen Davies and 6 votes in favour of Cllr Clive Davies, with one abstention.
"Accordingly, Cllr Olwen Davies was duly elected as Mayor for the 2026–27 municipal year.
"Cllr Mark Cole congratulated Cllr Olwen Davies on her election, noting that she is the first councillor in over a hundred years to serve as Mayor for three terms.
“He further commended her for carrying out the role admirably over the past two years and expressed confidence that she would continue to provide excellent representation for the town."
Cllr David Maehrlein has been elected Deputy Mayor.
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