Cardigan Town Council has objected to plans to put a restaurant in a closed bank over “the growing saturation of bars and eateries within the town.”
An application has been submitted to Ceredigion County Council for a change of use and alterations at the former Lloyds TSB bank building on High Street in Cardigan.
The plans would see the building become a restaurant, planning documents outline.
Documents said the scheme “seeks to secure the building as A3 use for use by a restaurant, along with internal and external alterations to serve the proposed business” that would “prevent long-term vacancy of a prominent building along the High Street.”
The building closed in June 2024 and has been empty ever since.
Documents said that “the property layout lends itself readily to restaurant use with very little required in terms of loss of historic fabric.”
Cardigan Town Council said it “strongly opposes this application due to concerns about the growing saturation of bars and eateries within the town.”
“We are committed to preserving the town’s unique character and identity, and to supporting independent traders who play a crucial role in sustaining the circular economy,” the council said.
“These local businesses are vital to maintaining a resilient and thriving local supply chain.”
Despite the town council’s objections, the plan has received support from local town centre businesses and residents, with supporters saying that the old bank building “should not be left empty.”
One supporter said that these types of developments are a “vital step toward revitalising our high street and combating recent decline in footfall.”
“A welcoming, all day venue will naturally draw more residents and visitors into the town centre, providing a much-needed economic boost,” they added.
The plan would also “offer a versatile social space for the town”, supporters said.
The plans will be considered by council planners at a later date.
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