A 36‑year‑old man has been charged following an incident at a football match in Porthmadog earlier this year.
The alleged assault occurred during a fixture between CPD Porthmadog and Trearddur Bay FC in January and was captured on video, which circulated widely on social media.
In a statement released today North Wales Police said: “Following submission of a case file to the Crown Prosecution Service, officers received authorisation to charge a man in relation to an incident that occurred during a football match between Porthmadog FC and Trearddur Bay on Saturday 17th January.
“36 year old Thomas Taylor of Llanddona was yesterday charged with Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and will appear before Court in Caernarfon on Monday 11th May. “
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