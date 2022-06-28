On your bike message from cycle group

A CEREDIGION cycling charity has held a ‘come and try day’ in a bid to get people back in the saddle for the first time in years.

Wheel Together, a group which provides “inclusive and accompanied cycle rides for adults” held the trial day outside Morrison’s supermarket in Aberystwyth last week.

The event saw members of the public visit a pop-up “have a go” experience, allowing visitors to try an array of bicycles on offer from the group.

The bikes on offer include two and three-wheeler e-bikes, recumbent and e-recumbent bikes and a small e-handcycle.

Kath Phillips, committee member for the group said: “As Morrisons is situated adjacent to the Rheidol and Ystwyth cycle trails, it was perfect for the event.

“We had a quiet start to our day, but the afternoon saw a much larger number people happily giving cycling a go, and many are now prospective members of our group.

“One lady aged 80+ delightfully riding a two-wheeler for the first time in years!”

“The importance of groups such as ours is that we provide opportunities for people to socialise whilst improving their health and fitness with like-minded people in a fun way.

“Events like these encourage volunteers to join the group and help enthuse others about a sport they love.