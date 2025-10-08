Two new wardens are wanted for a "once-in-a-lifetime" job living off-grid on a remote island.
The wardens are needed to manage Bardsey Island (Ynys Enlli) off the Llŷn Peninsula, and maintain its 10 rented properties.
The positions offer the warden £16,500 and an assistant warden £8,000 a year, with a two-bedroom home and utility bills included.
Described as "incredibly challenging", the roles also involve managing the nature reserve's abundance of sea birds and seals.
They will also recruit and manage the many volunteers who help out every year, as well as be an active part of the isolated community.
The ability to speak Welsh is essential.
The position has opened up as current warden Siân Stacey steps down from the dream job after three years.
Rod Gritten, Chair of Bardsey Island Trust, said: "We are sad that our current manager, Siân Stacey, is leaving us after three years in the post.
"She has provided Enlli with the enthusiasm and hard work that this type of post needs.
"We will also miss her partner, Mark Carter, who has worked tirelessly in assisting her in the role."
The vacancy rarely opens up and last time it was advertised it attracted more than 300 applicants from around the world.
Siân said: "This job can be incredibly challenging, and requires a lot of determination and passion, but it is the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.
"It’s been great to be part of the island community, working with the help of volunteers to ensure Enlli remains the unique place it is whilst improving the experience for guests and visitors.
"I will really miss falling asleep to the sound of Manx Shearwaters overhead and waking to the sound of seals singing in the bays."
For more information, visit the Bardsey Island Trust website at www.enlli.org.
