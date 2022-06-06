One dead and another fighting for life after two-vehicle crash

POLICE are appealing for information following the death of a 20-year-old man in a crash on the Llyn.

A 57-year-old man was also injured and taken to Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said on Sunday: “We are appealing for witnesses to a two vehicle RTC in which a 20-year-old man sadly died, and a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

“The RTC occurred yesterday (Saturday 4 June) on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor (close to the Pentreuchaf crossroads), just before 1.23pm.

“The RTC involved a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion. The next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the families.