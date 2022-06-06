One dead and another fighting for life after two-vehicle crash

Monday 6th June 2022 10:02 am
POLICE are appealing for information following the death of a 20-year-old man in a crash on the Llyn.

A 57-year-old man was also injured and taken to Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said on Sunday: “We are appealing for witnesses to a two vehicle RTC in which a 20-year-old man sadly died, and a 57-year-old man was taken to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

“The RTC occurred yesterday (Saturday 4 June) on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor (close to the Pentreuchaf crossroads), just before 1.23pm.

“The RTC involved a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion. The next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the families.

“If you were travelling along the B4354 and saw the vehicles, or you have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please contact us via our live online webchat, or on 101 quoting ref. B080679.”

