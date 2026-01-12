Police are appealing for help to find a bike allegedly stolen from opposite a pub in Porthmadog.
North Wales Police received a report of the theft of a ‘Mirider 24’ E-bike which had been chained to the park fence opposite the Australia Pub, Porthmadog.
This incident occurred at approximately 5.30am on Saturday, 10 January.
It is believed that this E-bike was seen in the area of Maes Deudraeth, Penrhyndeudraeth at around 10.45am on Saturday morning.
“CCTV enquiries are ongoing, however if you have any CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage which may be of interest, or if you have any other information that may assist the investigation then please contact us via 101 or our website, quoting reference 26000027160,” a police spokesperson said.
