An extremely rare white magpie has been captured on camera on the Cardigan Bay coast.

Nature enthusiast, Terry Wright, 52, spotted the bird in Fishguard on Saturday, 9 March.

He says the odds of seeing a white magpie is around one in a million, as they are extremely rare.

The magpie is white because it will have a condition called Leucism - a genetic mutation that results in a total or partial reduction of color in a bird's plumage

After a few failed attempts to take photos of the bird, he managed to capture some images which he said was 'beyond anything he could never imagine.'

The white magpie caught on camera (Terry Wright)

Terry, of Abercych, said: "I've never, ever seen one before.

"The odds of seeing a white bird are one in 30,000 but it's one in a million to see a white magpie.

"It's beyond anything that I could ever imagine seeing - I've never took any photographs like this before.

"I have a smile on my face when I'm even talking about it, because I'm thinking wow what a thing that was."

Terry runs a Facebook page called Meander, where he posts daily nature photos to his almost 6,000 followers.

He says he feels 'blessed' to have been able to take the photos of the extremely rare animal.

Terry said: "For someone that's into nature, it's just the best thing ever.

"I feel blessed to have been able to see it and to photograph it."