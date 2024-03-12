A bridge in Gwynedd will temporarily close to vehicles tomorrow.
A post on the Penmaenpool Toll Bridge Facebook page says the temporary closure will be in place for most of the day.
The post says: “Wednesday, 13 March - temporary bridge closure for vehicles from 9.15am to approximately 4pm.
“We should be able to let cyclists/pedestrians cross but please ask the Toll Keeper, to ensure it’s safe to do so. Thank you.
“Hopefully this is the last scheduled maintenance closure until autumn.
“There are workers on the bridge today, but we are open as usual. Please drive slowly and give extra room when passing.”