A man has died and 15 people have been taken to hospital after two trains collied near Llanbrynmair on the Cambrian line on Monday evening.
The crash involved one stationary train and one moving, with a passenger telling the Cambrian News that the driver of the moving train ran into the carriage telling people to brace for impact.
Jonah Evans, 25, said: “There was a train that was stopped and the other train couldn’t stop.
“And the driver couldn’t get in touch with a train in front.
“The driver ran in and sat on a chair and said brace yourselves, brace yourselves - we’re about to hit a train.
“Someone lost their teeth, cracked ribs.
“Because the driver told us it was happening, we could kind of get ready.”
The collision occurred just before 7.30pm on Monday on the line between Llanbrynmair and Talerddig.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed early on Tuesday morning that one passenger had died.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm one person has died following a collision between two trains, which occurred near Llanbrynmair in Powys.
“A multi-agency response to the incident saw Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with British Transport Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and agencies from the rail industry called to the trainline at just before 7.30pm.
“Sadly, we can now confirm a man has died following the collision. His next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.
“A further 15 people have been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
“All other passengers have now been evacuated from both trains.
“Our thoughts are with the people and families involved in this incident.”
The collision involved the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Transport for Wales service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury services.
British Transport Police described the collision as ‘low speed’ but some passengers told the Cambrian News ‘it did not feel that ‘low speed’
Network Rail and Transport for Wales released a joint statement, saying: “Sadly, one passenger has passed away, and a number of other people are being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals. Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.
“The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while specialist teams continue their investigations, and we urge passengers not to travel to this part of the network. We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.”
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said there are clearly many questions about how this happened.
He said: “'My thoughts are with the family of the man that sadly died, and for those that have been injured. Clearly there are many questions about how this accident happened, but for now, it’s important the investigators are allowed to do their work.
“My thanks to all the emergency services who were in attendance.”
Superintendent Andrew Morgan from British Transport Police said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”
“British Transport Police are working at pace, along with our colleagues in emergency services and the rail industry, to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision. Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”