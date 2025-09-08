An Aberystwyth soldier who was Wales’ most decorated officer during the Great War is to feature in a new book celebrating his regiment.
Valour - The Victoria Cross & The Lincolnshire Regiment, will be published in October, telling the extraordinary stories of ten men of the Lincolnshire Regiment awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest award for gallantry.
Among those men is Lieutenant Colonel Lewis Pugh Evans VC, DSO, who is remembered as one of the town’s most distinguished soldiers.
Born in 1881 in Abermad, he served with the Lincolnshire Regiment during the First World War.
At the Battle of Passchendaele in October 1917, he led his men with remarkable determination under withering fire, securing ground that proved vital to the advance.
For his bravery he was awarded the Victoria Cross, adding to his Distinguished Service Order.
His name stands proudly among Aberystwyth’s roll of honour, a reminder of the town’s enduring contribution to national service and sacrifice.
With a foreword by Lord Ashcroft, the custodian of the world’s largest collection of Victoria Crosses, the book has been carefully researched and vividly written by author and historian Matt Limb.
It pays tribute to ordinary men who, under unimaginable pressure, chose duty, selflessness and bravery.
Matt Limb said: “Each of these ten stories reveals courage in its rawest form. They are not tales of superheroes, but of real men who chose duty, selflessness and bravery above themselves.
“The book offers a rare insight into the men behind the medal.
“As a veteran and historian, I felt compelled to bring these stories together.”
A commemorative stone was unveiled on the square at Llanbadarn Fawr where Lewis Pugh Evans is buried, in 2017, acknowledging his gallantry.
Brigadier Pugh Evans not only won a Victoria Cross but also was awarded 17 other medals, two Distinguished Service Orders and got Mentioned in Dispatches seven times.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.