One person airlifted after crash
One person has been airlifted to Stoke following a two-vehicle crash on the A498.
The police, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene of the crash, at Nant Gwynant, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 1pm yesterday, Sunday, 12 June, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A498 Nant Gwynant, involving a car and a motorbike.
“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident. The road has since reopened.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Sunday, 12 June) at 12.54pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike, in Nant Gwynant.
“We sent one emergency ambulance and two duty operations managers to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.
“One person was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”
