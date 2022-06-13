One person airlifted after crash

One person has been airlifted to Stoke following a two-vehicle crash on the A498.

The police, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene of the crash, at Nant Gwynant, yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 1pm yesterday, Sunday, 12 June, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A498 Nant Gwynant, involving a car and a motorbike.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident. The road has since reopened.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Sunday, 12 June) at 12.54pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike, in Nant Gwynant.

“We sent one emergency ambulance and two duty operations managers to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.