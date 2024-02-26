Steven and Gulin, from Bala, helped their Alaskan malamutes Nala, two, and Bryn, six, raise 10 pups. They gave the dogs a pack of chew toys on 10 February. Two went missing and Steven noticed Miss Red Collar did not eat lunch or dinner on 11 February. She was sick six times and the last bout smelled of faeces. After Googling he suspected a blockage in her gut and rushed her to the vet. Although they removed four lumps of rubber from her intestine and rehydrated her the dog died. A second pup, Mr Grey Collar, got sick and had an operation on 16 February 16. A third, Mr Brown Collar, went under the knife on 18 February. Both survived, and all the other puppies were checked over.