A stranded puffin has been rescued after being found more than a hundred miles away from its natural coastal habitat - in the Midlands.

The seabird was blown off course before landing in a garden in landlocked Hereford where it was found by a concerned homeowner and taken to a vets.

It is believed the lost puffin was trying to make its way back to the cliffs of Skomer or Skokholm Island out in Pembrokeshire 110 miles (177km) away.

The puffin was discovered in Herefordshire (SWNS)

Vets discovered the exhausted bird was weak and underweight and managed to nurture it back to health with a specialised formula.

The puffin - nicknamed Oona - will be transported back to West Wales and released back into the wild once she regains her full strength.

Dr. Elliot Goodwin, practice owner and head veterinary surgeon at Vets for Pets Hereford said: "We were surprised, to say the least.

“Puffins never venture this far inland unless they’re disoriented or have been blown off course.

"It’s likely she was returning to her nesting site in West Wales and lost her way.

"Although she is not injured she is very tired from her inland holiday.

"As you can imagine, we get phone calls about all sorts of wildlife and sometimes people get a bit confused and think some things are something different than what they actually are.

Oona the puffin during rehabilitation. A puffin who arrived at a specialist RSPCA wildlife centre after being found a staggering 110 miles inland has been released back into the wild after rehabilitation from the animal charity. The very unusual guest - who was named Oona by rescuers - is one of only six puffins to ever be treated by the team at the animal welfare charityâs West Hatch Wildlife Centre near Taunton. She came into the centreâs care after being found in the inland county of Herefordshire in June. RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Supervisor Ryan Walker, said: âShe was found in a garden in Herefordshire, around 110 miles inland - a less than ideal place for a puffin to find food! Thankfully, the finder took the puffin to Vets for Pets in Hereford for triage. At only 218g (7.7 oz), half the weight of a healthy adult, she was very underweight but otherwise bright so they reached out to our resident expert wildlife vet David Couper for some help. âFollowing his advice they managed to stabilise the puffin and later named her Oona, after a childrenâs book about an adventurous puffin. She became a bit of a local celebrity so we were all a little star struck when she was transferred south to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre for rehab! âWeâve only had six puffins in care here over the last decade, so the arrival of Oona has been news for staff here - and a first since 2021! Our expert team of oiled bird washers gave Oona a luxury spa day to wash away her woes, and any residual oil contaminating her waterproofing. âHaving spent some time recovering in one of our pools, and eaten plenty of fish, Oona was ready for release back into the wild.â Once the Oona was fully fit, the RSPCA team carefully transported her to Pembrokeshire where she was released back into the sea.
Oona the puffin during rehabilitation (Emma Jacobs / RSPCA / SWNS)

"So we didn't quite believe it was going to be a puffin but no, sure enough, she came in with the puffin."

The team, led by nutrition expert and head nurse Becky Bridges, administered a specialised formula designed for fish-eating birds, to help Oona build her strength.

Elliot added: “It was a full team effort, from diagnosis to feeding and nutrition, everyone brought their expertise to the table.

"Even though we’ve treated many exotics before including, lynx, meerkats and goshawks, this was our first puffin.

Vet Elliot said the coloufully-billed birds usually travel in small groups and encouraged residents to be on the lookout for other puffins which might have lost their way.

Oona the puffin being released back into the wild. (Emma Jacobs / RSPCA / SWNS)

He added: “Puffins are a lot smaller than people realise, with healthy adults being around 400g - but she weighs 218g.

"If you do find one, don’t attempt to feed or handle them yourself, call for veterinary support, as early intervention can make all the difference.”

Dr Sasha Norris, of Herefordshire Wildlife Rescue, said seabirds blown off course usually don't make it so Oona's had been very lucky.

She added: "Sadly seabirds who are so off course are usually very poorly and often don’t make it.

"At Herefordshire Wildlife Rescue we have seen gannets and shearwaters arrive in the county, but usually there is something seriously wrong."

Oona the puffin being released back into the wild. (Emma Jacobs / RSPCA / SWNS)

Puffins are listed as a red status in the UK, which means they are a species of high conservation concern.

Living exclusively in coastal areas, puffins live on a diet of fish, with sand eels a particular favourite.

Puffins usually make their home on islands and clifftops around the country from April to July, the Wildlife Trust said.

According to the RSPB, there are around 580,000 UK breeding pairs.