Llandysul’s annual Christmas Fair drew large crowds on Saturday 6 December as visitors flocked to the town for an afternoon of festive entertainment, community activities and shopping.
The main street was bustling throughout the event, with families enjoying street food, local stalls and live performances.
Clwb Plant Ffynnon opened the programme of entertainment, followed by performances from the Llandysul Community Gospel Choir, Teifi Tooters Brass and CFFI Llanllwni, all helping to create a vibrant seasonal atmosphere.
Children had plenty to enjoy, with roaming magician and juggler Gizmo proving a major hit as he gathered excited audiences along the street.
Puppet shows also drew enthusiastic crowds, while the face painter attracted long queues throughout the afternoon. The Snow Village at The Arcade was another popular stop, with visitors admiring the detailed miniature winter scene.
More than 40 children visited Siôn Corn at the magical Grotto created by 1st Llandysul Scout Group in the Church Hall.
Scout Leader Abby Reid said: “Some of the children brought pictures and gifts for Santa, which he was over the moon with. He was very pleased with how kind the children of Llandysul are; many of them asked for him to give some of their presents to children who had nothing. It was magical.”
The Arcade won Best Dressed Business Window, while the Best Dressed Home Window was awarded to Bryony Mitchell.
As darkness fell, the Christmas Parade made its way through the town. Lanterns created by children from Clwb Teifi led the way, followed by vintage tractors and Santa in his sleigh.
The event was organised by Llandysul & Pont-Tyweli Ymlaen with financial support from Llandysul Community Council. The organisers thanked volunteers, local businesses and residents for their contribution, saying the fair would not be possible without the community’s support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.