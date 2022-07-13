Open day to be held at little-known Ceredigion fort at risk from climate change

Castell Bach on the south Ceredigion coast is at risk from climate change ( RCAHMW )

AN open day is to be held at a Ceredigion Iron Age fort at risk from climate change.

Castell Bach sits on the Ceredigion coast just north Cwmtydu and experts will hold guided tours of the Iron Age promontory fort on Saturday, 20 July at 11am and 2pm.

An exhibition will also be held on the day at the nearby Caerwedros Memorial Hall.

The open day is being conducted by the CHERISH project which works across the coast of Wales and Ireland investigating archaeological sites at risk from climate change.

Archaeologists have been studying the Iron Age fort ( CHERISH project ) ( CHERISH project )

Hannah Genders Boyd, from the project, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the site - we’ll be showing visitors how we study sites (our equipment and survey methods) as well as what we’ve learnt here.”